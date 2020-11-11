Madison Atkinson is a multimedia journalist at ABC FOX Montana. She joined the team in October 2020.
Before coming to Bozeman, Madison was a reporter for Cronkite News, the news division of Arizona PBS in Phoenix, Arizona
Madison graduated in August 2020 from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University with a degree in broadcast journalism. In college, she interned for ABC7 News - KGO in San Francisco and The Arizona Republic in Phoenix, Arizona.
She is originally from a small town outside of San Francisco, California called Concord.
It has been Madison’s lifelong dream to be a journalist, and she is honored to start her storytelling career in Montana.
As a brand-new Montanan, Madison can be found exploring Bozeman or trying new outdoor activities.
If you have a story idea for Madison, please email her at madison.atkinson@abcfoxmontana.com