Maria joins the Wake Up Montana-ABC FOX Montana team in Missoula after traveling the country full time as a development consultant in higher education.
Maria is a proud Griz, graduating from the University of Montana in May 2018 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. She grew up in the Seattle suburbs, but has embraced the Missoulian identity.
Maria is thrilled to be back in Missoula and to serve the community as an ABC/FOX - Wake Up Montana reporter.
While at UM, Maria kept busy working at Montana PBS, Griz Vision, ESPN Radio and ROOT Sports. She loved traveling all over the state while assisting on Backroads of Montana shoots and was heavily involved in the documentary ‘C.M. Russell and the American West.’
She even spent a summer scooping ice cream at The Big Dipper. Her favorite flavor is huckleberry (duh)!
In the classroom, Maria was very involved in UM’s student newscast, UMNews, and produced the student documentary ‘Montana Jails: Slammed for Solutions.’ The documentary went on to win a National Mark of Excellence Award from the Society of Professional Journalists’ and was selected as one of the five finalists for the Best in Show Award out of all 3,300 entries. She was also awarded Broadcast Student of the Year by the University of Montana School of Journalism.
In her spare time, Maria loves cheering on the Griz, PaddleHeads or any Seattle sports team, eating ice cream and enjoying the sunshine.
If you have any story ideas, shoot her an email at maria.anderson@wakeupmt.com or message her on Facebook or Twitter.