Mohammad Ahmad

Mohammad is an SWX reporter covering the Missoula/Kalispell area.
He moved to Montana from Lexington, KY in spring 2020.
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR COLLIN GILLESPIE HAS BEEN CANCELLED. COLLIN HAS BEEN LOCATED. SIDNEY PD THANKS EVERYONE FOR THEIR ASSISTANCE.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Local news headlines from ABC FOX in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.