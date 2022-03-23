Richard Tieman

Born and raised in Spokane, WA, Richard graduated from Full Sail University in 2020 as part of the inaugural class for their brand-new program, the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. Richard earned several awards during his time at Full Sail, including the Salutatorian of his class.
Outside of school, Richard has spent the last 7 years building a brand and name for himself as the creator and host of, The F.A.N. Show, a podcast and YouTube show that has "something for every fan". What started out as coverage of local indoor football, quickly expanded into everything from local music, pro wrestling, comicons and even BattleBots. With The F.A.N. Show, Richard has traveled from coast-to-coast, providing media coverage for several different games and events as an independent journalist.
Through both his college education and hobby turned passion, Richard has gained first hand experience in all aspects of sports media from shooting, editing, producing, commentary, and anchoring.
Last year, Richard was the Media Specialist for the Omaha Beef indoor football team during their first championship season as a franchise, after 22 years. He was on color commentary for several games, including the championship, and his interviews with players and creative segments with staff and coaches, earned him and the Beef, the Best Media and Communications award in the league.
When Richard isn't working on sports stories and highlights, he enjoys bulding LEGO sets and spending time with his wife of 8 years and their adorable fur kids. If they're not out fishing, camping, or at the movies, you can usually catch the two of them hitting up the local karaoke scene on the weekends.
