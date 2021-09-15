Born and raised in Great Falls, Tina Brennan returned to the electric city to join the KFBB team in May of 2021 as a videographer.
Tina graduated from the University of Montana's School of Journalism in November 2020. For years she has found a creative outlet through photography - taking photos for her high school yearbook and later filming short segments for Montana PBS.
On a day off you can find her with her twenty-year-old cat watching old movies or painting.
Tina is so excited to be part of the Montana Right Now family and can't wait to see where this journey takes her.
If you have a story idea you want to share with Tina, send her an email at Tina.Brennan@cowlesmontana.com