Zach Kaplan is a sports anchor/reporter based in Missoula, and has been part of the team at Montana Right Now since Oct. 2020.

Zach first joined the team working in news at the station's Capitol bureau in Helena, covering everything from the 2020 elections, the state's COVID-19 response, the 2021 Montana legislative session, and wildfires during one of the worst fire seasons in recent memory.

In Aug. 2021, he moved to Missoula to become a full-time sports anchor/reporter. Zach has covered events big and small ranging from Griz and Bobcats football and basketball games, high school state championships, the 2021 FCS football playoffs, the 2022 Big Sky basketball tournament, and the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Prior to arriving in Montana, Zach graduated from Penn State University in May 2020 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, and a double minor in history and sociology, as well as a certificate in Sports Journalism from Penn State's John Curley Center.

While at Penn State, Zach traveled to cover events like Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Fla. and the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tenn. He was also a sports and production director for CommRadio, Penn State's student station, which allowed him the opportunities to call games at venues like Madison Square Garden, Beaver Stadium, and Ohio Stadium among others. His experience with the Centre County Report helped set up the reporting Montana sports fans get to enjoy today.

Zach is a native of Needham, Massachusetts. When not at work, he can commonly be found yelling at the TV about his Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins and Nittany Lions.

Feel free to send Zach story ideas of teams and players at zach.kaplan@abcfoxmontana.com. Follow him on Twitter @Zach_Kaplan5.