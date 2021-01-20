Tessa Nadeau joins ABC/Fox Montana as a full-time reporter, after graduating with Magna cum laude from the University of Montana in May 2020. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Media Arts, while spending four years as a cheerleader for the UM Spirit Squad.
As a child, her mother dubbed her “the neighborhood reporter” because she would report back to her mom about everything going on around their block. Some might call that nosey, but Tessa used her talents throughout college where she won several awards including three Northwest Emmy, Student Production Awards. One of the awards was for a story that featured University of Montana’s June Eastwood, the first transgender runner in Division 1 cross country. Another story about UM’s ROTC program was placed 1st nationally.
Tessa was also a finalist for three Region 12 Mark of Excellence Awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. In addition, she was awarded three scholarships and two awards from UM’s Journalism School, including Outstanding Student of the Year.
In the summer before her senior year in college, she worked as an intern for a news station in Missoula, where she learned more about what it means to be a reporter. This is when she decided she wanted to pursue reporting as a full-time career.
Throughout her time in college, Tessa anchored, produced and reported for the school’s news station, UM News. She also took a class where she reported for Montana PBS three times a week during the last semester of her senior year. When the pandemic hit, she started doing reports from home with a make-shift set-up.
Though her college experience ended abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s incredibly thankful to get to stay in Missoula and follow her dreams as a reporter for ABC/Fox Montana.