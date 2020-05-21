HELENA - Montana's COVID-19 task force is reporting one new coronavirus case in the state Thursday morning.
The confirmed cases is coming out of Yellowstone County.
As of Thursday, there are 479 total confirmed coronavirus cases in Montana, with 440 reported recoveries.
Since the last report, 7798 tests for the virus were completed, with 30,524 tests being completed in total.
Currently, there are three active coronavirus hospitalizations in Montana.
