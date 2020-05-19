HELENA - One new coronavirus cases was reported Tuesday morning in Montana.
The state’s coronavirus task force is reporting 471 total confirmed coronavirus cases in Montana, with 437 reported recoveries.
The new case was reported in Yellowstone County.
Since the last report, 783 tests for the virus were completed, with 28,950 tests being completed in total.
Currently, there are five active coronavirus hospitalizations in Montana.
For a look at tests, and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.