VALLEY CO., Mont. - Health officials in Valley County are reporting Thursday a county resident tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post from the Valley County Health Department, the person is a man in his 60s, but is not in Valley County at the moment. VCHD says the man will remain in isolation in the county where he picked up the virus for the entirety of his infection.
VCHD says they will reach out to everyone who has come in close contact with the individual and test them for COVID-19.