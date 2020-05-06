HELENA- Montana child care providers are eligible for funding through the CARES Act Child Care and Development Block Grants.
The $10 million in federal CARES Act funding was announced Wednesday, and is to provide support for existing child care providers, assistance for low-income families participating in the Best Beginnings Scholarship Program and will fund emergency temporary childcare for essential workers.
Funding going towards existing licensed and registered childcare providers can be used to continue pating staff or go toward increasing sanitation and other measures to open safely.
A release from Governor Steve Bullock says providers are eligible for the following:
Providers registered to care for up to six children are eligible for a $3,000 emergency payment.
Group providers that care for 7-12 children can receive $5,000 and centers licensed for 13 or more children are eligible for $8,000.
Providers will be able to apply for assistance through their local Child Care Resource and Referral agencies.
The Department of Health and Human Services will reimburse childcare facilities that are temporarily closed once they reopen.
DPHHS will also continue paying for Best Beginnings childcare through the scholarships even if the child is not in attendance during the statewide emergency.