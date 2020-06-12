Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 10 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday morning.
The new cases are in:
Gallatin County: 6
- Big Horn County: 1
- Custer County: 1
- Lake County: 1
- Lewis and Clark County: 1
The state’s coronavirus task force is reporting 573 total confirmed cases of the virus in Montana, with 489 recoveries, 66 active cases and 18 deaths. As of Wednesday, there are seven active hospitalizations.
There is a total of 1,245 tests conducted since the task force's last report with 57,022 total tests completed in the state.
For a look at tests, and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.