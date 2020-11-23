HELENA - More than 100 contracted healthcare workers nationwide arrived to Montana to assist hospitals that are overwhelmed and experiencing staff shortages due to COVID-19, Gov. Steve Bullock announced Monday.
Medical staff from a collaboration between the state of Montana and talent solution NuWest Group are helping with response efforts as COVID-19 cases and quarantines or isolations surge among Montana healthcare workers.
In a release from Gov. Bullock, the medical staff is comprised of registered nurses and respiratory therapists.
“The situation in Montana is serious. Hospital capacity is stressed and our healthcare workers are exhausted, with many unable to work from being exposed to the virus,” Gov. Bullock said in his release. “I know I join all Montanans in being incredibly grateful for this additional medical staff to ensure critical care continues during this time. For these national teams and our frontline workers here at home to be successful, we need every Montanan to stay home as much as possible, wear masks, social distance, and avoid gatherings.”
Gov. Bullock's release says there are 110 healthcare workers who arrived over the past weekend. In addition, 200 total are expected to be in Montana before Thanksgiving.
The following hospitals are receiving help from deployed healthcare workers:
- Benefis Health System
- Billings Clinic
- Kalispell Regional Medical Center
- St. Vincent Healthcare
- Bozeman Health
- Community Medical Center
- Great Falls Clinic Hospital
- Livingston Healthcare
- Providence St. Patrick Hospital
- St. James Healthcare
“Hospitals are in critical need of travel RNs and RRTs that are ready and able to take rapid response assignments throughout the State of Montana this week,” NuWest said in the release. “We are urgently deploying RNs with Covid experience within the ICU, ED, Med Surg, or Tele, as well as Respiratory Therapists.”