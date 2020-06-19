Montana’s coronavirus task force is reporting 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday.
The cases include:
- 3 in Yellowstone County
- 2 in Gallatin County
- 2 in Lewis and Clark County
- 2 in Rosebud County
- 1 in Carbon County
- 1 in Custer County
Montana has 666 total confirmed cases of the virus, with 100 active cases, nine active hospitalizations, 546 recoveries and 20 deaths.
Since the last report, 1,552 tests have been completed and 68,422 tests have been completed across the state.
