Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The new cases include:

  • Four in Lake County

  • Two in Yellowstone County

  • One in Gallatin County

  • One in Glacier County

  • One in Jefferson County

  • One in Ravalli County

  • One in Silver Bow County 

The state’s total is now at 863 confirmed cases of the virus, with 237 active cases, 604 recovered and 22 deaths.

Since the last report, 1,227 tests for the virus have been completed and 82,474 total tests have been completed.

