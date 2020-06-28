Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
The new cases include:
Four in Lake County
Two in Yellowstone County
One in Gallatin County
One in Glacier County
One in Jefferson County
One in Ravalli County
One in Silver Bow County
The state’s total is now at 863 confirmed cases of the virus, with 237 active cases, 604 recovered and 22 deaths.
Since the last report, 1,227 tests for the virus have been completed and 82,474 total tests have been completed.
