Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 127 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.

The new cases include:

54 in Yellowstone County

39 in Gallatin County

6 in Richland County

5 in Big Horn County

5 in Hill County

3 in Madison County

2 in Cascade County

2 in Glacier County

2 in Lake County

2 in Rosebud County

2 in Teton County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Lewis and Clark County

1 in Lincoln County

There have been 1,593 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 710 active, 855 recovered and 28 deaths.

Since the last report, 3,413 rests for the virus have been completed with a total of 112,178 tests being completed.

Governor Steve Bullock posted this update to his Facebook about COVID-19 numbers in the state, saying if the trend of higher numbers continues, he will consider reimplementing public health

The new daily highs we're seeing in COVID-19 cases concern me deeply. Active contact tracing, testing, and adequate hospital capacity and supplies allow us to manage the virus at its current level in Montana – but if this trend in new cases continues, I will seriously consider reimplementing some public health restrictions.

We need to have a healthy workforce and a public that feels safe for the economy to do well and for a successful reopening. Montanans need to avoid large gatherings and wear a mask while in public. Many of these cases are preventable if this guidance is followed. I know Montanans are tired of four months of COVID-19, but we can’t let that fatigue allow us to let our guard down.