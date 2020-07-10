Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 127 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
54 in Yellowstone County
39 in Gallatin County
6 in Richland County
5 in Big Horn County
5 in Hill County
3 in Madison County
2 in Cascade County
2 in Glacier County
2 in Lake County
2 in Rosebud County
2 in Teton County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Lincoln County
There have been 1,593 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 710 active, 855 recovered and 28 deaths.
Since the last report, 3,413 rests for the virus have been completed with a total of 112,178 tests being completed.
Governor Steve Bullock posted an update to his Facebook saying if the new daily highs in COVID-19 cases continues, he will consider reimplementing some public health restrictions:
The new daily highs we're seeing in COVID-19 cases concern me deeply. Active contact tracing, testing, and adequate hospital capacity and supplies allow us to manage the virus at its current level in Montana – but if this trend in new cases continues, I will seriously consider reimplementing some public health restrictions.
We need to have a healthy workforce and a public that feels safe for the economy to do well and for a successful reopening. Montanans need to avoid large gatherings and wear a mask while in public. Many of these cases are preventable if this guidance is followed. I know Montanans are tired of four months of COVID-19, but we can’t let that fatigue allow us to let our guard down.