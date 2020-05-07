Your Health: Money effects on health

HELENA- Over $3 million was secured for 14 Montana Community Health Centers to expand testing activities to address local needs during the COVID-19 crisis.

The $3,004,376 in funding is from the Health Resources and Services Administration and is a part of the $25 billion in testing resources included in the coronavirus relief package. 

The funding will be used to expand a range of testing services across the state, including the purchase of personal protective equipment; training, outreach, procurement and administration of tests; laboratory services; and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities according to a release from Jon Tester

Funds will be split among the 14 health centers around the state: 

  • Community Health Care Center, Inc. (Great Falls): $222,274

  • Sapphire Community Health, Inc. (Hamilton): $124,729

  • Marias Healthcare Services Inc. (Shelby): $188,044

  • Yellowstone City-County Health Department Department/RiverStone Health Clinic (Billings): $326,839

  • Community Health Partners Clinic (Livingston): $274,459

  • Bighorn Valley Health Center, Inc. (Hardin): $249,049

  • Flathead County (Kalispell): $220,699

  • Lincoln County Community Health Center (Libby): $220,174

  • Butte-Silver Bow Primary Health Clinic, Inc. (Butte): $166,294

  • Montana Migrant & Seasonal Farm Workers Council Inc. (Billings): $140,614

  • Missoula County/Partnership Health Center (Missoula): $334,474

  • PureView Health Center (Helena): $98,329

  • Glacier Community Health Center Inc. (Cut Bank): $144,574

  • Bullhook Community Health Center, Inc. (Havre): $166,294

