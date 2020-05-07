HELENA- Over $3 million was secured for 14 Montana Community Health Centers to expand testing activities to address local needs during the COVID-19 crisis.
The $3,004,376 in funding is from the Health Resources and Services Administration and is a part of the $25 billion in testing resources included in the coronavirus relief package.
The funding will be used to expand a range of testing services across the state, including the purchase of personal protective equipment; training, outreach, procurement and administration of tests; laboratory services; and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities according to a release from Jon Tester
Funds will be split among the 14 health centers around the state:
Community Health Care Center, Inc. (Great Falls): $222,274
Sapphire Community Health, Inc. (Hamilton): $124,729
Marias Healthcare Services Inc. (Shelby): $188,044
Yellowstone City-County Health Department Department/RiverStone Health Clinic (Billings): $326,839
Community Health Partners Clinic (Livingston): $274,459
Bighorn Valley Health Center, Inc. (Hardin): $249,049
Flathead County (Kalispell): $220,699
Lincoln County Community Health Center (Libby): $220,174
Butte-Silver Bow Primary Health Clinic, Inc. (Butte): $166,294
Montana Migrant & Seasonal Farm Workers Council Inc. (Billings): $140,614
Missoula County/Partnership Health Center (Missoula): $334,474
PureView Health Center (Helena): $98,329
Glacier Community Health Center Inc. (Cut Bank): $144,574
Bullhook Community Health Center, Inc. (Havre): $166,294