Montana’s coronavirus task force is reporting 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday.
The cases include:
Five in Custer County
Two in Big Horn County
Two in Ravalli County
One in Cascade County
One if Flathead County
One in Gallatin County
One in Lewis and Clark County
One in Missoula County
Montana has now had 601 total confirmed cases of the virus, with 72 active, 510 recoveries and 19 deaths.
Since the last report, 903 tests have been completed and 58,907 tests have been completed across the state.
