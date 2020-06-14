Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s coronavirus task force is reporting 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The cases include:

  • Five in Custer County

  • Two in Big Horn County

  • Two in Ravalli County

  • One in Cascade County

  • One if Flathead County

  • One in Gallatin County

  • One in Lewis and Clark County

  • One in Missoula County

Montana has now had 601 total confirmed cases of the virus, with 72 active, 510 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Since the last report, 903 tests have been completed and 58,907 tests have been completed across the state.

For a look at tests, and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You