Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 145 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, July 15. This marks Montana's highest single-day case count.

The new cases include:

  • 72 in Gallatin County
  • 27 in Yellowstone County
  • 8 in Flathead County
  • 8 in Garfield County
  • 7 in Big Horn County
  • 6 in Cascade County
  • 5 in Missoula County
  • 2 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 2 in Ravalli County
  • 2 in Richland County
  • 1 in Beaverhead County
  • 1 in Carbon County
  • 1 in Lake County
  • 1 in Madison County
  • 1 in Rosebud County
  • 1 in Sweet Grass County

There have been 2,096 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,147 active, 915 recovered and 34 deaths. A total of 37 people are currently hospitalized. 

The state has completed a total of 123,758 tests with 2,362 tests completed since the last report.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

