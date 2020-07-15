Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 145 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, July 15. This marks Montana's highest single-day case count.
The new cases include:
- 72 in Gallatin County
- 27 in Yellowstone County
- 8 in Flathead County
- 8 in Garfield County
- 7 in Big Horn County
- 6 in Cascade County
- 5 in Missoula County
- 2 in Lewis and Clark County
- 2 in Ravalli County
- 2 in Richland County
- 1 in Beaverhead County
- 1 in Carbon County
- 1 in Lake County
- 1 in Madison County
- 1 in Rosebud County
- 1 in Sweet Grass County
There have been 2,096 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,147 active, 915 recovered and 34 deaths. A total of 37 people are currently hospitalized.
The state has completed a total of 123,758 tests with 2,362 tests completed since the last report.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.