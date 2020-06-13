Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1PM UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST TO WEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY THROUGH THE BITTERROOT VALLEY. THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY THIS AFTERNOON COULD LEAD TO GUSTS OVER 55 MPH IN LOCALIZED AREAS. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 1PM UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&