Montana’s coronavirus task force is reporting 15 new cases Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
Five in Gallatin County
Three in Lake County
Two in Custer County
Two in Yellowstone County
One in Big Horn County
One in Missoula County
One in Ravalli County
So far the task force is reporting 588 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, 60 active cases, 510 recoveries and 18 deaths.
Since the last report, 982 tests have been completed and 58,004 total tests have been done in the state.
