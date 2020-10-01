YELLOWSTONE NTL. PARK- Since the first week of September, 16 of Yellowstone National Park’s estimated 2,000 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
An estimated 2,000 people work at the park
The park says of the 16 cases, seven are from the National Parks Service, and nine are concession employees.
Eight employees have recovered and eight are still in recovery.
Contact tracing has occurred with the assistance of Park County, Montana and Park County, Wyoming according to the park.
Between May 18 and August 30, four park employees tested positive for COVID-19, and a contractor tested positive for the virus in June.
In order to protect employee privacy, the park says they will not release any further information.