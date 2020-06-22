UPDATE: An update has been made to the map to correct the number of total and active cases in Montana. Six cases were duplicated as a result of repeat testing, according to the state.
Montana’s coronavirus task force reported 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday, June 22.
Eight counties have reported additional cases:
- 4 in Big Horn County
- 4 in Gallatin County
- 2 in Carbon County
- 2 in Flathead County
- 2 in Yellowstone County
- 1 in Lake County
- 1 in Lewis and Clark County
- 1 in Stillwater County
The state’s coronavirus task force website is now reporting 734 total confirmed cases of the virus, with 163 active cases, 550 recovered and 21 deaths. Thirteen people are currently hospitalized.
Since the last report, 2,613 tests have been completed, and the state has completed 72,970 tests total.
For a look at tests, and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.