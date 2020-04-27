BIG SANDY - U.S. Senator Jon Tester obtained $100 million in funding going towards first responders to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for COVID-19 response efforts.
According to a release from Tester, firefighters and emergency medical services will be able to submit applications to receive the financial assistance starting Tuesday, April 28 through the FEMA Assistance for Firefighters Grant Program.
“As Montana’s firefighters and first responders rush to help their communities through this public health crisis, they are putting their lives on the line coming into contact with folks experiencing coronavirus symptoms,” Tester said in a release. “This funding will be critical to ensuring that our fire departments and emergency medical service providers have the necessary protective gear so they can stay safe while they help Montana fight this pandemic.”
FEMA will accept applications through May 15.