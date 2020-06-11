HELENA - The Montana Department of Corrections is awaiting the verifying results of two inmates testing presumptively positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.
According to a release from the DOC, the inmate testing is a part of their “sentinel” testing of all department of corrections inmates and employees statewide. DOC says the two inmates' tests were delivered to the state lab on Wednesday for the official confirmation. Tuesday's presumptive tests are the first in the department.
The DOC says they do sentinel testing on people who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. It is designed to direct them through their response plans in the dangers of spreading COVID-19.
“The department had a plan in place in case we had positive results in any of our facilities,” DOC Director Reginald D. Michael said in the release. “We are following that plan and will work diligently to ensure the health and safety of our inmate population, our staff, and the public.”
DOC says they took a farseeing approach after receiving presumed positive results and tested all 194 inmates and 48 employees at the facility. DOC also says they set up quarantine and isolation operations right away at the prison, and RiverStone Health workers are managing contact tracing related to presumptive positive tests.
DOC says they tested 616 inmates and 102 employees throughout the department as of Thursday.