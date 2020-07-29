Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 201 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, July 29.

The new cases include:

  • 45 in Big Horn County
  • 40 in Yellowstone County
  • 18 in Missoula County
  • 14 in Lake County
  • 12 in Flathead County
  • 11 in Gallatin County
  • 9 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 7 in Cascade County
  • 6 in Madison County
  • 5 in Beaverhead County
  • 5 in Custer County
  • 4 in Deer Lodge County
  • 4 in Lincoln County
  • 3 in Dawson County
  • 3 in Hill County
  • 3 in Roosevelt County
  • 3 in Silver Bow County
  • 2 in Park County
  • 1 in Carbon County
  • 1 in Daniels County
  • 1 in Jefferson County
  • 1 in Musselshell County
  • 1 in Powell County
  • 1 in Ravalli County
  • 1 in Richland County

There have been 3,676 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,410 active, 2,212 recovered and 54 deaths.

Currently, there are 59 active hospitalizations throughout the state.

A total of 165,355 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana, with 3,947 tests completed since the last report.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

