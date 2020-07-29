Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 201 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, July 29.
The new cases include:
- 45 in Big Horn County
- 40 in Yellowstone County
- 18 in Missoula County
- 14 in Lake County
- 12 in Flathead County
- 11 in Gallatin County
- 9 in Lewis and Clark County
- 7 in Cascade County
- 6 in Madison County
- 5 in Beaverhead County
- 5 in Custer County
- 4 in Deer Lodge County
- 4 in Lincoln County
- 3 in Dawson County
- 3 in Hill County
- 3 in Roosevelt County
- 3 in Silver Bow County
- 2 in Park County
- 1 in Carbon County
- 1 in Daniels County
- 1 in Jefferson County
- 1 in Musselshell County
- 1 in Powell County
- 1 in Ravalli County
- 1 in Richland County
There have been 3,676 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,410 active, 2,212 recovered and 54 deaths.
Currently, there are 59 active hospitalizations throughout the state.
A total of 165,355 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana, with 3,947 tests completed since the last report.
