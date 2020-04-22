HELENA- The 2020 Alive at Five summer music festival has been postponed until 2021.
Downtown Helena, Inc. said in a release that they will be working with state and local officials and local vendors, artists and musicians to develop events consistent with evolving health and safety guidelines.
From Downtown Helena, Inc.’s release:
The safety and health of the community is the number one priority for Downtown Helena. Per the re-opening guidelines recently delivered by Governor Bullock, planning events with capacity of 50 or more will take place later this summer. But in order to allow us to develop new events consistent with all federal, state, and local guidelines, the DHI and Business Improvement District boards made the joint decision yesterday to postpone the Alive-at-Five series until 2021.
Executive Director, Micky Zurcher said many downtown businesses are open now, and more will be opening in the weeks ahead.