Montana’s coronavirus task force reported 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday, June 22.
Eight counties have reported additional cases:
- 10 in Big Horn County
- 4 in Gallatin County
- 2 in Carbon County
- 2 in Flathead County
- 2 in Yellowstone County
- 1 in Lake County
- 1 in Lewis and Clark County
- 1 in Stillwater County
The state’s coronavirus task force website is reporting 740 total confirmed cases of the virus, with 171 active cases, 548 recovered and 21 deaths. Fifteen people are currently hospitalized.
Since the last report, 948 tests have been completed, and the state has completed 71,305 tests total.
