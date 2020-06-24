Montana’s coronavirus task force reported 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Wednesday, June 24.
Eleven counties have reported additional cases:
- 5 in Missoula County
- 4 in Yellowstone County
- 3 in Gallatin County
- 2 in Big Horn County
- 2 in Rosebud County
- 2 in Treasure County
- 1 in Cascade County
- 1 in Custer County
- 1 in Dawson County
- 1 in Flathead County
- 1 in Richland County
The state’s coronavirus task force website is now reporting 766 total confirmed cases of the virus, with 174 active cases, 571 recovered and 21 deaths. Seventeen people are currently hospitalized.
Since the last report, 1,143 tests have been completed, and the state has completed 75,066 tests total.
For a look at tests, and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.