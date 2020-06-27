Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday morning.
New cases include:
Eight in Gallatin County
Five in Yellowstone County
Three in Missoula County
One in Carbon County
One in Cascade County
One in Flathead County
One in Glacier county
One in Granite County
One in Lewis and Clark County
One in Park County
The state’s total confirmed cases of the coronavirus is now at 852, with 226 active cases, 604 recovered and 22 total deaths.
Since the last report, 1,086 tests for the virus have been completed and 81,247 total tests have been completed.
For a look at tests, and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.