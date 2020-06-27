Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday morning.

New cases include:

  • Eight in Gallatin County

  • Five in Yellowstone County

  • Three in Missoula County

  • One in Carbon County 

  • One in Cascade County

  • One in Flathead County

  • One in Glacier county

  • One in Granite County

  • One in Lewis and Clark County

  • One in Park County

The state’s total confirmed cases of the coronavirus is now at 852, with 226 active cases, 604 recovered and 22 total deaths.

Since the last report, 1,086 tests for the virus have been completed and 81,247 total tests have been completed.

