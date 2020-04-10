BIG SANDY, Mont. - Twenty-five Montana colleges and universities are receiving a distribution of emergency aid funds worth a total of $32 million amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a release, Senator Jon Tester announced the funds are covering costs to alleviate financial aid deficits.
“I’ve heard from educators across our state that the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a huge blow to Montana’s colleges and universities, forcing them to close their doors to students and faculty,” said Tester. “So I fought to secure this funding so that our colleges and universities can weather this storm. We depend on these higher education institutions to teach our next generation of leaders, pursue advancements in research and technology, and drive our economy—and this funding is critical to helping them continue their work amid today’s uncertainty.”
According to the release, the funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The following Montana education institutions are receiving the following emergency fund amount:
- Great Falls College Montana State University - $845,222
- Helena College University Of Montana - $685,627
- Montana Academy Of Salon - $152,333
- Montana State University – Billings - $2,193,195
- Montana State University – Northern - $911,258
- Montana State University Bozeman - $10,560,079
- Montana Technological University - $1,676,199
- University Of Montana - $7,652,275
- University Of Montana Western - $1,164,902
- Flathead Valley Community College - $925,144
- Carroll College - $941,622
- Rocky Mountain College - $933,392
- University Of Providence - $376,995
- Salish Kootenai College - $832,524
- Blackfeet Community College - $266,062
- Chief Dull Knife College - $103,368
- Stone Child College - $216,798
- Fort Peck Community College - $151,493
- Miles Community College - $246,778
- Dawson Community College - $142,151
- Aaniiih Nakoda College - $114,359
- Little Big Horn College - $260,189
- Bitterroot School Of Cosmetology - $60,612
- Academy of Cosmetology - $43,527
- Bold Beauty Academy - $151,384
- Butte Academy Of Beauty Culture - $77,189
- Crevier's School of Cosmetology - $188,300
- Pima Medical Institute - $340,233