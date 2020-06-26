Montana’s coronavirus task force reported 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday, June 26.
Eight counties have reported additional cases:
- 9 in Gallatin County
- 6 in Yellowstone County
- 5 in Missoula County
- 4 in Ravalli County
- 2 in Big Horn County
- 1 in Flathead County
- 1 in Richland County
- 1 in Roosevelt County
The state’s coronavirus task force website is now reporting 829 total confirmed cases of the virus, with 218 active cases, 589 recovered and 22 deaths. Fourteen people are currently hospitalized.
Since the last report, 1,829 tests have been completed, and the state has completed 80,161 tests total.
