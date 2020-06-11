Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday morning.
The new cases are in:
Gallatin County: 2
- Yellowstone County: 1
The state’s coronavirus task force is reporting 563 total confirmed cases of the virus in Montana, with 487 recoveries, 58 active cases and 18 deaths. As of Wednesday, there are five active hospitalizations.
There is a total of 1,161 tests conducted since the task force's last report with 55,777 total tests completed in the state.
