Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD ADVISORY FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA AFFECTING MISSOULA COUNTY. FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER...INCLUDING ABOVE MISSOULA...ELEVATED RIVER LEVELS ARE FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA. * FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND RISE TO BETWEEN 7.5 AND 8 FEET MONDAY EVENING. IT WILL THEN FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE DURING WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 7.5 FEET, FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER IS POSSIBLE. FLOOD WATERS BEGIN TO FLOOD STREETS IN THE ORCHARD HOMES AREA, SPECIFICALLY THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET INCLUDING KEHRWALD DRIVE. &&