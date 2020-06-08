Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday morning.
The new cases include:
Gallatin County: 2
- Stillwater County: 1
The state’s coronavirus task force is reporting 548 total confirmed cases of the virus in Montana, with 475 recoveries, 55 active cases and 18 deaths. As of Monday, there are two active hospitalizations.
There is a total of 4,214 test conducted since the task force's last report with 51,592 total tests completed in the state.
