COVID Numbers

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning. There are a total of 548 active cases and 20 active hospitalizations, according to the state. 

Monday's new reported cases include: 

Missoula County

      121 Total Cases | 14 New Cases

Yellowstone County

      270 Total Cases | 9 New Cases

Gallatin County

      305 Total Cases | 8 New Cases

Lewis and Clark County

      35 Total Cases | 3 New Cases

Big Horn County

      90 Total Cases | 1 New Cases

Carbon County

      28 Total Cases | 1 New Cases

Flathead County

      65 Total Cases | 1 New Cases

There have been 1,249 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana since March. 

Since the last report, 2,820 tests for the virus have been completed and 102,926 tests have been completed total.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

