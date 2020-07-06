Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning. There are a total of 548 active cases and 20 active hospitalizations, according to the state.
Monday's new reported cases include:
Missoula County
121 Total Cases | 14 New Cases
Yellowstone County
270 Total Cases | 9 New Cases
Gallatin County
305 Total Cases | 8 New Cases
Lewis and Clark County
35 Total Cases | 3 New Cases
Big Horn County
90 Total Cases | 1 New Cases
Carbon County
28 Total Cases | 1 New Cases
Flathead County
65 Total Cases | 1 New Cases
There have been 1,249 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana since March.
Since the last report, 2,820 tests for the virus have been completed and 102,926 tests have been completed total.
