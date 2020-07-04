Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 39 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
19 in Yellowstone County
5 in Gallatin County
4 in Teton County
2 in Madison County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Flathead County
1 in Lake County
1 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Missoula County
1 in Park County
1 in Richland County
1 in Silver Bow County
There have been 1,167 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 466 active, 678 recovered and 23 deaths.
Since the last report, 1,447 tests for the virus have been completed and 98,950 tests have been completed total.
