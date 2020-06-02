Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting four new cases Tuesday morning.
Gallatin county is reporting two new cases of coronavirus, Big Horn County is reporting one new case and Yellowstone County is reporting one new case.
The state’s total confirmed coronavirus cases is now at 523 with 462 reported recoveries, 41 active cases and 17 deaths.
Since the last report, 1,555 tests for the virus have been completed and the state has done 42,212 tests in total.
For a look at tests, and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.