Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 44 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
The new cases include:
19 in Gallatin County
5 in Yellowstone County
3 in Big Horn County
3 in Lewis and Clark County
3 in Silver Bow County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Lake County
2 in Madison County
2 in Meagher County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Cascade County
1 in Granite County
There have been 1,371 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 589 active, 759 recovered and 23 deaths.
Since the last report, 1,094 tests for the virus have been completed, and 106,421 tests have been completed in total.
