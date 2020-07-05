Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 45 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
16 in Yellowstone County
11 in Gallatin County
3 in Big Horn County
3 in Glacier County
3 in Richland County
2 in Lake County
2 in Madison County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Flathead County
1 in Hill County
1 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Missoula County
There have been 1,212 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 511 active, 678 recovered and 23 deaths.
Since the last report, 1,156 tests for the virus have been completed and 100,106 tests have been completed total.
