Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, July 1.
The following counties are reporting the new cases:
- 15 in Yellowstone County
- 8 in Gallatin County
- 4 in Cascade County
- 4 in Ravalli County
- 3 in Big Horn County
- 3 in Carbon County
- 3 in Missoula County
- 2 in Custer County
- 2 in Lewis and Clark County
- 1 in Granite County
- 1 in Lake County
- 1 in Rosebud County
- 1 in Silver Bow County
- 1 in Stillwater County
- 1 in Valley County
The state’s total is now at 1,016 confirmed cases of the virus, with 336 active cases, 658 recovered and 22 deaths. Fourteen people are currently hospitalized.
Since the last report, 2,469 tests for the virus have been completed and 93,330 total tests have been completed.
