HELENA, Mont. - Seventy-percent of eligible Lewis and Clark County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday.
Lewis and Clark Public Health wrote in a Facebook post, "We’d like to thank all of our residents who got vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, neighbors, and our community!"
The 70-percent vaccination rate of the first dose includes eligible residents 12-years-old and older.
LCPH said its next goal is reaching 70-percent of county residents fully vaccinated.
The county's health department drive-through vaccination clinics happening during November and December for residents who have not yet received their first dose or are seeking a COVID-19 booster shot. In addition, local pharmacies and clinics are offering the vaccine.
Schedule a vaccination appointment through the county's health department online or call its COVID-19 hotline at 833-829-9219.