HELENA- To improve remote learning opportunities, technology infrastructure, and workforce training opportunities in Montana’s education entities, $8.7 million in federal grants will be distributed across the state.
The funds were allocated from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund and will be distributed to local education agencies, institutions of higher education and other education-related entities with emergency assistance to respond to COVID-19.
Montana is receiving $8,764,495, which is separate from the $1.25 billion Coronaviurs Relief Fund.
Grants were evaluated based on need and criteria considered included if entities experienced revenues declines, if they already received other forms of assistance, and if funds would assist in ensuring students have equitable access to learning according to a release from the Governor’s office.
The Montana University System received $6.5 million in funding that will be used for the One-Two-Free program to offer free dual enrollment courses to high school students, fund technology upgrades and offer workforce training.
The Montana Digital Academy received $230,000 to expand enrollment opportunities for students, extend remote proctoring services for credit recovery students, identify and address mathematics gains and barriers to prepare students for the fall and provide EdReady Montana support for the ACT test.
Several colleges received funding for remote learning and technology upgrades. Carroll College received $500,000, Rocky Mountain College received $60,000 and the University of Providence received $30,000.
The Montana State Library received $500,000 to expand its mobile hotspot and mobile device lending programs.
Montana’s K-12 schools have already been given $41 million through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Relief Fund.
The remaining $944,495 will be reserved until the fall t address other potential issues that arise.