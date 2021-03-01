MONTANA - Governor Greg Gianforte announced a shipment of 8,700 single- doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Montana during the week of March 1.
Gov. Gianforte made the following announcement on Twitter:
"GOOD NEWS -- Montana is slated to receive 8,700 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine later this week, and counties will begin distributing this safe, effective vaccine next week."
