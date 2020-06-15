Montana’s coronavirus task force is reporting eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.
The cases include:
3 in Custer County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Cascade County
1 in Flathead County
1 in Ravalli County
- 1 in Stillwater County
Montana has 609 total confirmed cases of the virus, with 80 active, 510 recoveries and 19 deaths.
Since the last report, 2,030 tests have been completed and 60,937 tests have been completed across the state.
