Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting eight additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Wednesday morning.
The new cases include:
Gallatin County: 6
- Big Horn County: 2
The state’s coronavirus task force is reporting 561 total confirmed cases of the virus in Montana, with 487 recoveries, 56 active cases and 18 deaths. As of Wednesday, there are five active hospitalizations.
There is a total of 1,432 tests conducted since the task force's last report with 54,616 total tests completed in the state.
