Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 83 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

55 in Yellowstone County

4 in Big Horn County

4 in Jefferson County

3 in Lake County

2 in Beaverhead County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Lewis and Clark County

2 in Ravalli County

2 in Richland County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Lincoln County

1in Missoula County

1 in Park County

1 in Silver Bow County

1 in Teton County

There have been 1,758 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 864 active, 865 recovered and 29 deaths.

Since the last report, 1,302 tests for the virus have been completed with a total of 114,661 tests being completed.

