Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 83 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
55 in Yellowstone County
4 in Big Horn County
4 in Jefferson County
3 in Lake County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Lewis and Clark County
2 in Ravalli County
2 in Richland County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Lincoln County
1in Missoula County
1 in Park County
1 in Silver Bow County
1 in Teton County
There have been 1,758 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 864 active, 865 recovered and 29 deaths.
Since the last report, 1,302 tests for the virus have been completed with a total of 114,661 tests being completed.
