Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 85 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
31 in Gallatin County
8 in Lake County
6 in Yellowstone County
4 in Big Horn County
4 in Cascade County
4 in Custer County
4 in Lewis and Clark County
4 in Madison County
4 in Ravalli County
3 in Flathead County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Roosevelt County
2 in Siver Bow County
2 in Teton County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Carbon county
1 in Glacier County
1 in Granite County
1 in Lincoln County
There have been 1,677 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 784 active, 864 recovered and 29 deaths.
Since the last report, 1,181 tests for the virus have been completed with a total of 113,359 tests being completed.
