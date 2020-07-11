Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 85 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

31 in Gallatin County

8 in Lake County

6 in Yellowstone County

4 in Big Horn County

4 in Cascade County

4 in Custer County

4 in Lewis and Clark County

4 in Madison County

4 in Ravalli County

3 in Flathead County

2 in Deer Lodge County

2 in Roosevelt County

2 in Siver Bow County

2 in Teton County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Carbon county

1 in Glacier County

1 in Granite County

1 in Lincoln County

There have been 1,677 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 784 active, 864 recovered and 29 deaths.

Since the last report, 1,181 tests for the virus have been completed with a total of 113,359 tests being completed.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.