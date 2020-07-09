Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 96 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.
The new cases include:
46 in Yellowstone County
14 in Lake County
9 in Big Horn County
7 in Gallatin County
4 in Cascade County
4 in Custer County
2 in Lincoln County
2 in Missoula County
2 in Ravalli County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Hill County
1 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Madison County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Stillwater County
There have been 1,466 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 645 active, 796 recovered and 25 deaths.
Since the last report, 2,334 tests for the virus have been completed.
