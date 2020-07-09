Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 96 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The new cases include:

46 in Yellowstone County

14 in Lake County

9 in Big Horn County

7 in Gallatin County

4 in Cascade County

4 in Custer County

2 in Lincoln County

2 in Missoula County

2 in Ravalli County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Hill County

1 in Lewis and Clark County

1 in Madison County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Stillwater County

There have been 1,466 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 645 active, 796 recovered and 25 deaths.

Since the last report, 2,334 tests for the virus have been completed.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.