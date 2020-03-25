MISSOULA - A Missoula organization is touring around town to photograph families on their front steps Thursday for a good cause in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
406 Families is sending out their photographer to take a quick photoshoot of families posing on their front steps. They say their goal is to record families spending time together while social distancing.
In addition, the the project is a fundraiser to help out members community of the community who are facing financial struggles due to coronavirus. 406 Families encourages participating families to donate to Missoula County United Way.
406 Families will use the following schedule:
Miller Creek/South Missoula 10 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Franklin-Fort/Central Missoula 11:00 a.m.-noon
Northside/Rattlesnake/University 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Westside/Hellgate 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.
In order to participate, fill out a form provided on the organization's websited including your name, address, e-mail, phone number and a brief description about your family.