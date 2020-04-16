HELENA- Students applying to Montana University System four-year campuses will not have to provide ACT or SAT scores through September 2021.
The Montana Board of Regents of Higher Education (BOR) voted Thursday to temporarily suspend the requirement due to the disruption COVID-19 has made for students.
Students are still encouraged to submit ACT or SAT scores, however, the BOR approved additional temporary admissions options:
Mathematics:
A cumulative high school GPA of 3.0 or higher; or
A cumulative high school GPA of 2.5 or higher AND an Algebra II course grade of C or better.
Writing:
A cumulative high school GPA of 3.0 or higher; or
A cumulative high school GPA of 2.5 or higher AND a course grade of C or better in an 11th grade English course.
The full release from the Montana University System:
Last month, the Montana University System and the Office of Public Instruction announced that Montana juniors will have the opportunity to take the ACT free of charge this coming fall semester of their senior year.
Normally, current high school juniors would take the ACT this spring, however, that will not be possible because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, high schools will have the ability to administer the ACT on October 6 with a makeup test October 20.