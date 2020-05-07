HELENA- Additional guidelines have been announced by Governor Steve Bullock, now allowing gyms and fitness studios, movie theatres and museums the option to reopen beginning Friday, May 15.
Gyms and fitness studios, movie theatres and museums can reopen starting May 15, as long as they follow strict guidelines limiting capacity, requiring social distancing and imposing thorough sanitation requirements.
“In consultation with public health experts, we have determined that these businesses can carefully reopen under strict capacity, social distancing, and sanitation guidelines,”Governor Bullock said in a release. “As Montana continues to aggressively manage the virus and we move forward with the plan to reopen, I am again reminding Montanans that social distancing is vital to continue curbing the virus. All of us must do our part to stay open and stay on a path of decline in positive cases.”
According to a release from Bullock, the opening date has been set for May 15 at the request of the businesses and local public health to allow time to prepare and ensure guidance is being followed.
The release says under the updated guidance, fitness studios, gyms and pools in gyms can begin operating at 50% capacity and within strict guidelines.
Non-tactile museums and movie theaters will be allowed to open under the updated guidance as well, and interactive museums or museums that allow touch interactions and displays and live theatres cannot operate.
Museums and theaters must keep their capacity at 50 percent and maintain six feet between non family members or the immediate party, and signage must be posted instructing those who have COVID-19 related symptoms to stay home.
Full guidance for gyms and fitness studios, movie theaters and museums can be found on the Governor's Coronavirus Task Force website here.
From Governor Bullock’s release:
Montana is still under phase one of the Reopening the Big Sky phased approach and adjustment of the phases is at the discretion of the Governor. Other places of assembly such as performance theaters, concert halls, bowling alleys, bingo halls, music halls, and pools that are not in gyms or at a licensed public accommodation shall remain closed. Gatherings should continue to be avoided in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing. Senior living and assisted living facilities must continue to restrict visitors. The 14-day travel quarantine remains in effect.